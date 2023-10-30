'Early Start' Anchor Christine Romans Departs CNN After 24 Years

UPDATED: Christine Romans is departing CNN after 24 years, ending her tenure as the anchor of Early Start.

Romans has been an anchor on the show since 2014. The newscast has varied in length, and now runs an hour starting at 5 a.m. “It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so

United States Headlines Read more: DEADLINE »

Christine Romans Joins NBC News As Senior Business CorrespondentAs expected, Christine Romans is joining NBC News after her departure from CNN last summer. Romans will be senior business correspondent based in New York, and will report for NBC News and MSNBC as… Read more ⮕

Trick-or-treat event in downtown Aurora offers sweet opportunity to get early start on HalloweenHundreds of trick-or-treaters descended upon storefronts in downtown Aurora during the event offered by the Aurora Downtown group. Read more ⮕

Entergy to start power outages in Conroe Monday to start service upgradesFarmers say the drought has impacted the number of pumpkins they've been able to grow. Read more ⮕

Leaders from Amazon, Dyson, More on Key Lessons from Early JobsSome of beauty’s most accomplished female leaders share their first jobs — and what they learned. Read more ⮕

Drew Doughty, Kings erase early 3-goal deficit to beat CoyotesDoughty scores his second goal of the game with 1:59 left as the Kings score three in the third period to rally past Arizona, 5-4. Mikey Anderson, Quinton Byfield and Anze Kopitar also score for th… Read more ⮕

Single-car collision leaves one dead early Saturday morningThe collision occurred after a male driver — who was traveling southbound on the highway — lost control of his vehicle. Read more ⮕