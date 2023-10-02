The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“I’m not prepared to do that,” he said. “I feel like the impact that I can make here in this organization in the upcoming years will be in the dugout. Kennedy said the Red Sox have not decided on how Wakefield will be remembered next season, when the team will be celebrating 20 years since the drought-snapping 2004 World Series championship. The goal is to include fans and other people whose lives were touched by him.

“We will consider anything and everything to improve for the short term and for the long term,” Kennedy said. “We’ve had two very disappointing seasons, but there’s just nothing like winning in Boston. And we need to get that back. headtopics.com

“If you want to run a baseball organization, this is where you want to be,” he said. “You want to be in Boston. Why? Because it matters here more than anywhere else. So if you’re not up for that challenge: Thanks, but no thanks.

