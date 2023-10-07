Early Maryland lead gives way to Harrison Jr., No. 4 Ohio State late in 37-17 loss

left to be played. I thought our team understands how to prepare for games like this. And now we’ve just got to go find a way to win them.”

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa finished 21-of-41 with 196 yards passing, a touchdown through the air and on the ground and two interceptions. Though one of the interceptions was returned for a touchdown, they weren’t necessarily back-breaking. Rather, they slowed a Maryland offense that, specifically in the second half, lost its ability to make game-breaking plays.

Tagovailoa made short work of the short field, using strong pocket protection to find Kaden Prather — who made a sensational, one-handed catch at the back of the end zone four plays later — for a 15-yard touchdown and the early 7-0 lead. The Terrapins’ opening salvo would subdue the 104,000-plus homecoming crowd, and the Maryland defense would extend that calm for most of the first half. headtopics.com

Two Ohio State drives later, Harrison got going. The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer ate up 77 yards on back-to-back pass plays to get the Buckeyes deep into Maryland territory.Maryland would have one more chance to score in the half with 92 seconds remaining, but for the second-straight week, the Terrapins made a mistake that would let time expire before trying a field goal.

In addition to its opening touchdown drive, Maryland would get inside the Ohio State 30 on three other opportunities in the first half, but could only generate three points from those chances. Completions to Tai Felton (12 yards) and Jeshaun Jones (23 yards) would push the Terrapins into the red zone. Two plays later, Tagovailoa called his own number as his protection broke down, rushing in from 9 yards out for the Maryland touchdown and a 17-10 lead. headtopics.com

