Early Humans Used Wood Splitting for Hunting, Study Reveals

Early humans used wood splitting 300,000 years ago to hunt animals, study shows.

Early humans used wood splitting 300,000 years ago to hunt animals, study shows

Early Humans Wood Splitting Hunting Study Archaeology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



physorg_com / 🏆 388. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Not unique to humans but uniquely human: researchers identify factor involved in brain expansion in humansWhat makes us human? According to neurobiologists it is our neocortex. This outer layer of the brain is rich in neurons and lets us do abstract thinking, create art, and speak complex languages. An international team has identified a new factor that might have contributed to neocortex expansion in humans.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Ancient humans used cave in Spain as burial spot for 4 millennia, 7,000 bones revealTom Metcalfe is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor who is based in London in the United Kingdom. Tom writes mainly about science, space, archaeology, the Earth and the oceans. He has also written for the BBC, NBC News, National Geographic, Scientific American, Air & Space, and many others.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Elephant hunting by early humans may explain proximity between extensive Paleolithic stone quarries and water sourcesArchaeologists from Tel Aviv University have uncovered the mystery surrounding extensive Paleolithic stone quarrying and tool-making sites: Why did Homo erectus repeatedly revisit the very same locations for hundreds of thousands of years? The answer lies in the migration routes of elephants, which they hunted and dismembered using flint tools...

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Survival Through Ashes: How Early Humans Outwitted a SupereruptionScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

FDA issues alert on heart pump associated with 49 deathsImpella pumps are tiny devices used temporarily used to help support a patient’s heart.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

New Study Says Females Dominate In Many Primate Species, Offers Insights For HumansA gender bias expert, Kim Elsesser, Ph.D., is the author of Sex and the Office, and she taught classes on gender at UCLA for eight years. She is a senior contributor for Forbes and has published in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »