Early holiday shopping trend emerges amidst economic uncertainties

But retail experts say a slew of economic factors will impact shopping habits this year. And it starts with ongoing inflation keeping the cost of many every day items high. "Things like gas and food. That then affects what we have for discretionary spending for other things like big ticket items like tvs or apparel or things like that," said Rodney Runyan of Purdue University.
That combined with the end of the student loan repayment pause is expected to impact the buying power of younger parents."Prices are going up. If online you can get a better deal, that's great. Second part of that is logistics, and people aren't necessarily sure when they go into a store, if the selection is going to be there, so they might as well shop from home."
High levels of retail theft across the country are also causing some stores to either close, or lock up their inventory. Runyan says:"It causes them to have to raise prices. But in some cases, it also makes, not retailers, but consumers wary of going to the store. And so all those things are, are part of what is driving people even more to online shopping."
United States Headlines
