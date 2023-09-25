Early fall forecast for N.J. favors warm temperatures, no clear rain signals

The Climate Prediction Center and other forecasters have weighed in on what we can expect during the first half of October in New Jersey. In case you’re wondering what “normal” is for the first two weeks of October: In North Jersey, the Newark area averages a daytime high of 72 degrees and overnight low of 54 degrees on Oct. 1, and a high of 67 degrees and low of 50 degrees on Oct.

13.

In Central Jersey, the Trenton area averages a daytime high of 71 degrees and overnight low of 52 degrees on Oct. 1, and a high of 67 degrees and low of 47 degrees on Oct. 13. In South Jersey, the Atlantic City area averages a daytime high of 73 degrees and overnight low of 52 degrees on Oct. 1, and high of 69 degrees and low of 47 degrees on Oct. 13.

Forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center are predicting temperatures to be warmer than average in the New Jersey region during the first two weeks of October 2023. As for precipitation, the forecasters say there are equal chances of normal, below-normal or above-normal rainfall totals in the first half of October.During the first two weeks of October 2023, the Climate Prediction Center says there are no clear signs of whether the New Jersey area will be stuck in a rainy weather pattern or a dry one.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Patriots vs. Jets prediction: Odds, game and player propsWe detail a couple of props for the Pats-Jets game, which you can lock in after claiming up to $4,465 in welcome bonuses with the below sportsbook promo code links.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma prediction: Our two best bets for a big college football SaturdayAction Network’s Tanner McGrath makes picks for two games on this Saturday’s college football slate.

Colorado vs. Oregon prediction: Deion Sanders’ ‘Prime Party’ is overThe test will be too harsh. Coach Prime is set up to fail.

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction: College football picks, oddsIt’s a huge Saturday in college football, with multiple games that will help decide both conference and playoff positioning.

Lee Corso makes Ohio State vs. Notre Dame prediction: Did he don the Brutus Buckeye head?ESPN analyst Lee Corse made his prediction for Ohio State football vs. Notre Dame on College GameDay.

Orioles vs. Guardians prediction: John Means will propel BaltimoreJohn Means will lead the first-place Orioles past the host Guardians on Saturday night, Stitches predicts.

, say the odds are favoring a warmer than normal start to the new month, from Oct. 1 through Oct. 13.

In case you’re wondering what “normal” is for the first two weeks of October:

In North Jersey, the Newark area averages a daytime high of 72 degrees and overnight low of 54 degrees on Oct. 1, and a high of 67 degrees and low of 50 degrees on Oct. 13.

In Central Jersey, the Trenton area averages a daytime high of 71 degrees and overnight low of 52 degrees on Oct. 1, and a high of 67 degrees and low of 47 degrees on Oct. 13.

In South Jersey, the Atlantic City area averages a daytime high of 73 degrees and overnight low of 52 degrees on Oct. 1, and high of 69 degrees and low of 47 degrees on Oct. 13.

Forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center are predicting temperatures to be warmer than average in the New Jersey region during the first two weeks of October 2023. As for precipitation, the forecasters say there are equal chances of normal, below-normal or above-normal rainfall totals in the first half of October.During the first two weeks of October 2023, the Climate Prediction Center says there are no clear signs of whether the New Jersey area will be stuck in a rainy weather pattern or a dry one. So, the agency says there are “equal chances” of normal, above-normal or below-normal precipitation for our region.

In terms of precipitation, during the past 30 years, the Garden State has received an average of 3.8 to 4.1 inches of rain each October. (That includes the full month.)