Earliest known Gondwanan bird tracks discovered in Australia

Present-day Australia hosts a remarkable diversity of birds, with their evolutionary lineages well represented in the Cenozoic fossil record there. In contrast, evidence of Mesozoic birds in Australia is scanty, denoted by isolated skeletal elements, a few feathers, and two footprints in Cretaceous strata. The oldest definite body fossil evidence for birds in Australia consists of a furcula and a flight feather from the Early Cretaceous (Valangian-Aptian) Wonthaggi Formation of Victoria.

Given so few Mesozoic avian fossils, then, we have little evidence of when birds got their start in Australia and most other Gondwanan landmasses, let alone how they interacted with their environments. The circumpolar fluvial facies of the Wonthaggi Formation of Victoria, Australia represents a significant advance in the fossil record of Early Cretaceous birds in Australia and the remainder of Gondwana

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CARSCOOP: Toyota Australia Unveils Hydrogen-Fuelled HiAce Van PrototypeToyota Australia has revealed a prototype of the HiAce van with a hydrogen-fuelled internal combustion engine. The company plans to start a customer pilot program later this month.

Source: Carscoop | Read more »

NYPOST: Landmass that broke from Australia 155 million years ago identifiedThe mystery of a landmass that broke from modern-day western Australia and drifted to sea has been solved after 155 million years. The elusive, 3,106-mile stretch, which scientists now refer to as Argoland — and once part of the supercontinent Gondwana — had initially drifted northwest where several southeast Asian islands currently exist today. It has since broken into several shards and, despite the little remaining evidence of Argoland’s existence, the geologists’ detective work point beneath the jungles of Indonesia and Myanmar.

Source: nypost | Read more »

CLEANTECHNİCA: Volvo Completes Longest All-Electric Truck Journey in AustraliaVolvo FH Electric has successfully completed the longest all-electric heavy-duty truck journey in Australia n history, traveling from Queensland to the Australia n Capital Territory (ACT). The journey covered 1,185 km (about 760 miles) over 48 hours, demonstrating the potential of zero emissions interstate freight.

Source: cleantechnica | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Australian Dollar Extends Gains as US Dollar WeakensThe Australia n Dollar (AUD) extends gains for the second successive day on Tuesday as the US Dollar (USD) weakens on downbeat US Treasury yields. Australia ’s consumer sentiment declined by 2.6% in November, compared to the previous growth of 2.9%. The AUD/USD pair receives upward support as the US Dollar weakens. Additionally, the AUD was under pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) struck a dovish chord in its last meeting, pointing to stubborn inflation and a sluggish Australia n economy. AUD could have cheered the hawkish statement from the RBA Assistant Governor (Economic) Marion Kohler.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: Australian Dollar Pulls Back as US Inflation SlowsThe Australia n Dollar (AUD) pulls back from the weekly high, hovering below the major level around 0.6500 on Wednesday. Tuesday's data unveiled a more pronounced deceleration in US inflation than initially predicted, leading to a substantial decline in the US Dollar (USD). Consequently, the AUD/USD pair saw a notable increase. Australia ’s Wage Price Index came in on Wednesday, revealing that quarterly labor cost inflation grew 1.3% as expected compared to the previous reading of 0.8%. The year-over-year data showed an increase of 4.0% more than the anticipated 3.9%. Moreover, The Australia n jobs data will be published on Thursday, providing further insights. Australia 's Westpac Consumer Confidence report indicated a significant drop in consumer sentiment for November.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Spider-Man 4 Could Find Inspiration in 1977 TV SeriesThe development of Spider-Man 4 is well underway in the MCU, but their next installment can always learn from the earliest film representation of the character. Picking up where Spider-Man: No Way Home leaves off, Marvel's fourth Spider-Man film with Tom Holland will be something of a soft reboot, as Peter Parker recovers from being forgotten by the world and left on his own. This opens the door for a lot of opportunities to tell an engaging Spider-Man story without the baggage of the rest of the MCU, meaning Marvel Studios will have a wealth of inspiration to look back on for a more focused Spider-Man story devoid of other Avengers. However, the upcoming film featuring the beloved wall-crawler could find its inspiration in an unlikely place. Long before Toby Maguire's Spider-Man was a twinkle in Sam Raimi's eye, CBS released Spider-Man in 1977 on TV alongside a modest theatrical run

Source: screenrant | Read more »