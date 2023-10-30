Eagles WR A.J. Brown sets NFL record, hauls in ridiculous one-hand catch for touchdown

When he needed a get-right game, the Commanders were the perfect remedy. Brown used a nine-catch, 175-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 4 as a springboard for the current tear he's on.With 39 seconds left in the first half, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a back-shoulder pass to the left sideline. As Brown fought with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, he twirled around, stuck out his right hand and snatched the ball out of the air.

In a single motion, Brown pressed the ball to his chest and got his knee down to score the touchdown.Hurts and Brown were hardly finished. After seeing one defender and the sideline weren't enough to stop Brown, the Commanders decided to shade a safety over the top of the receiver. No problem, the Eagles — effectively — said.

Seeing the help, Hurts threw the ball short for this score. Brown perfectly understood what needed to happen, and hit the brakes at the very last moment to grab the pass. That allowed his defenders to crash into one another, and Brown went through them for his second touchdown of the game.At that point, Brown had seven catches for 113 yards and the two scores. headtopics.com

