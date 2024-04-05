Eagles Tackle Jordan Mailata Receives $66 Million Contract Extension

Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata has proved to be a fast learner in the NFL and is being rewarded handsomely for it. Howie Roseman took a flier on Jordan Mailata in 2018, expending a seventh-round draft pick on a gigantic Australian rugby player who did not know much about football. That gamble has paid off in a big way.

Mailata is now a 6-foot-8, 365-pound anchor on the Eagles’ offensive line at left tackle, and the team is rewarding him with a three-year, $66 million contract extension, according to league sources. Mailata will earn roughly $22 million a year with the extension — up from the $16 million annually he was earning on his previous contract — making him the NFL’s fourth-highest-paid tackle in terms o

