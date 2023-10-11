Eagles rookie Jalen Carter might already be one of NFL's best defensive players

this summer seemed to rave about him afterward. They were in awe of his strength, his moves and his speed. They often said he looked unstoppable.
Maybe he does, but that's the frightening part because he's already off to a remarkable start. With his two sacks on Sunday, — something no Eagles rookie defensive tackle had done in a game since Corey Simon in 2000 — Carter now has 3 ½ sacks through his first five NFL games.
'Keep stacking wins, that's all that matters in this league' – Eagles' Jalen Hurts after win vs. Rams Yes, they did. The only reason he slipped as far in the draft as he did was because of his involvement in a fatal car crash in Georgia that resulted in two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and racing. The Eagles were convinced they had a strong enough locker room — particularly along the defensive line — to allay any fears about Carter's character.
His PFF overall grade of 91.8 is the best grade they've ever given an interior lineman through the first five games of his career, and this is the 18th season they've been doing player grades. Carter is their top-graded interior defensive tackle this season, even ahead of Donald.
"Phenomenal player who works really hard to continue to get better," Sirianni added."(He's) been a phenomenal player through the first five weeks, right? So he's just got to keep doing it."If he does, he could end up making history.
What he's done in the first five games, though, has exceeded everyone's expectations and quickly turned Carter to one of the best and most dominant defensive tackles — and defenders — in the league.
