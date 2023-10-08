Eagles QB Jalen Hurts authors season-best game in win - ESPN

It was his most complete game of the season -- a performance reminiscent of last season's near-MVP campaign. He also threw for over 300 yards and a touchdown with one interception on 25-of-38 passing.
Hurts' legs were particularly critical on third down. He rushed a career-high eight times for 45 yards and tied a personal best with six first-down conversions."The relief is like, first down, we're not getting off the field, hell yeah, continue the drive, let's go get some points," Eagles left tacklesaid."That's how I feel when he does that.
"He just used football IQ. He knows the routes, he knows how far they're going; and if he doesn't like what he's seeing, he's just going to take off and use his legs. That's him. Hurts had been relatively quiet on the ground over the first four weeks, totaling 134 yards on 40 attempts (3.35 yards per carry), sparking speculation about his health and whether something had changed in his game. headtopics.com
"What did you-all say? He couldn't do it anymore or something," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni joked afterward. Hurts, who has been quicker to slide this season in an effort to protect himself and stay healthy for the long haul, showed he can still utilize the run element of his game when he needs it.