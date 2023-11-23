Eagles Potential Need at Linebacker After Dean's Injury

The Eagles have a potential need at linebacker after Nakobe Dean went on the IR, and Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow didn't have the best outing against the Chiefs. There’s little doubt that Roseman won’t at least make a call. Even if he’s happy with Cunningham and Morrow, depth at linebacker is an issue with primarily special teamers. Leonard can sign with whomever he pleases if he reaches the market. But if he’s seeking a ring, the Eagles offer a better chance than most teams.

Dean was the most efficient run-stopping linebacker the Eagles had before his Nov. 5 injury vs. the Cowboys. Cunningham and Morrow haven’t been far behind, especially the latter, who handles play-calling responsibilities. The Eagles entered Monday night with the NFL’s top-ranked rush defense





