Eagles' Need for Edge Rusher Depth

The Eagles have a pressing need in edge rusher depth after trading Hasson Reddick to the New York Jets for a conditional 2026 third-round draft pick. While Josh Sweat returns as one of the presumptive starters defensively, along with free agent addition Bryce Huff, who signed a three-year deal, the players behind those two players are unproven. Nolan Smith, a 2023 first-round selection, only played 12% of snaps last season.

Zack Baun, a free agency pickup, has largely played a special teams role in his NFL career, but was an edge rusher at Wisconsin in college.Having few proven NFL commodities in that room puts the need for an edge rusher as a primary focus in the draft. Since 2010, the Eagles have taken an edge rusher in every draft except for 2011. It’s a premium position across the league and having more than one or two effective pass rushers has proved vital in championship run

