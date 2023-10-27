Eagles’ Jordan Davis is questionable to play vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni checks in with Jordan Davis before practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. The Eagles will face the Washington Commanders on Sunday.Two days before the Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md., it is uncertain whether or not defensive tackle

Davis has yet to miss a game this season and has taken 197 defensive snaps (46%) through seven games. In his rookie season last year, Davis was sidelined for from Weeks 8-10 with an ankle injury.He has the second-highest grade by Pro Football Focus as a pass rusher among Eagles defensive tackles this season (70.5), ranking behind former Georgia teammate(90.8). Of Davis’ 197 defensive snaps, 124 have come as a pass rusher and the other 73 have been against the run.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are poised to see the return of safety Reed Blankenship on Sunday after he missed Week 7 against the Dolphins with a ribs injury sustained the game prior against the Jets. He was a full participant on the practice report all week and did not have a game status on Friday’s practice report, indicating that he’s available to play. headtopics.com

Blankenship has been the Eagles’ highest-graded defensive back in coverage by PFF this season (79.2). In five games, he has an interception (second on team), seven pass breakups (team high), two tackles for a loss, and 39 tackles (tied for team high).

This weekend, Blankenship is expected to see playing time alongside recently-acquired, 30-year-old safety Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans. Both safeties formerly played for Middle Tennessee (Byard from 2011-15, Blankenship from 2017-21). Sirianni would not indicate how many snaps Byard will take, but he did acknowledge that the Philadelphia-born safety will play. headtopics.com

