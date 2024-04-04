Eagles Extend Contract of Left Tackle Jordan Mailata

The Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Jordan Mailata that will make him one of the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL . The 27-year-old’s new deal will stretch through 2028, adding another three seasons and $66 million to the previous extension he signed in 2021.

Mailata will earn roughly $22 million a year with the extension, making him the fourth highest-paid tackle in the NFL.

Eagles Contract Extension Left Tackle Jordan Mailata Highest-Paid Offensive Linemen NFL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhillyDailyNews / 🏆 89. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Jordan residents 'anxious' as water levels from Jordan River on the riseResidents living along the Jordan River are on flood watch. The river and the groundwater are rising, creating cause for concern.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, and 'RHOM' star Larsa Pippen end relationship: reportsIt appears Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, and Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, have broken up once again, according to multiple reports.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Eagles, DE Brandon Graham agree to one-year dealThe Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the 35-year-old in Philadelphia for a team-record 15th season.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Eagles, DE Brandon Graham agree to one-year dealThe Eagles and defensive end Brandon Graham have agreed to a one-year deal that will keep the 35-year-old in Philadelphia for a team-record 15th season.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Landon Dickerson and the Eagles agree to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2028Dickerson's deal is reportedly worth up to $87 million, a deal that makes him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

Saquon Barkley, Eagles agree to 3-year deal: reportsFree-agent New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »