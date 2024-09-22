Eagles' DeVonta Smith Ruled Out With Concussion

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DaVonta Smith has suffered a concussion against the New Orleans Saints and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

NFL Philadelphia Eagles Davonta Smith Concussion New Orleans Saints

