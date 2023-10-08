Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby (left) is set to make his 2023 debut after he was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.had a chance to experience what it was like to not only play in a Super Bowl but win one when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl L.

Roby, who was a free agent for the first four weeks of the season after becoming a free agent after the Saints released him Aug. 29, explained why he joined the team. “It just felt that this a team that is ready to win and ready to win now with Super Bowl intentions,” Roby said. “I feel like I can help. That’s really what it is about.”

Last season with the Saints, Roby had 36 tackles, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and a tackle for loss. Roby also allowed a 79.4 rating when quarterbacks targeted him last season, according tocome in and replace him on the outside. headtopics.com

“I can bring versatility and be at a lot of spots,” Roby said. “I also bring playmaking ability, coverage skills, and other stuff to the field.”knows Roby well, being that the two were teammates last season with the Saints, and has gotten to know the veteran cornerback. Evans said Roby has traits that could help alleviate the loss of Maddox.

“Our nickel went down, so Roby is another nickel that they brought in to try to do the job that Avonte was going to do. I think he’s a good fit. I was with him last year, and he’s a great guy. His people are from where my people are from in Mississippi. He’s just a cool, calm, collected guy that’s good, plays well, smart, and physical, so I think he’d be a good fit for us. headtopics.com

Roby is the latest of former Saints players to play for the Eagles. Last season, the Eagles traded for safetythis past offseason. In the last three years, the Saints have finished among the top 10 teams for total defense, most recently finishing fifth in 2022 after allowing 314.8 yards per game.

