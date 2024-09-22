Eagles' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Fined for Altercation With Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles ' C.J. Gardner-Johnson was fined for his involvement in an altercation in Monday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons .player whose availability for Week 3 is in question will see a portion of his game check missing after the league deemed his actions in last week’s game warranted a fine.$11,255 for taunting following an incident in which he was punched in the helmet during Monday night’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons .

