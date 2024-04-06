Eagle Pass to Host Music Festival and Solar Eclipse in 2023

The city of Eagle Pass is preparing to host a music festival and a solar eclipse in 2023. The city's marketing and tourism director predicts that the population will quadruple during the event, with millions of dollars in sales for downtown Eagle Pass .

The festival, called 57 South Music Fest, will take place at the city-owned Shelby Park. The event is expected to attract 100,000 people and generate significant revenue for local businesses.

A new documentary reveals the real Eagle PassThis article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their weekly newsletter, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

