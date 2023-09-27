EA Sports FC 24: Top 25 Fastest Players

These are the fastest players on the EA Sports FC 24 pitch. The Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24Because both are useable in Ultimate Team, you'll find both male and female players below.

That said, Ultimate Team will continue to receive updated cards throughout the year, meaning this list may become obsolete at some point outside of Career Mode. Either way, here are the current twenty-five fastest players in EAFC 24.

Again, just because these players are very fast doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the perfect fit. Make sure to use this list as a baseline and actually dig into the players to see if they fit your playstyle. It's also worth noting that, at least at the start of EA Sports FC 24, many of these players will be very expensive in Ultimate Team. Don't expect to log in on day one and be able to get Ousmane Dembele and Sophia Smith automatically, let alone someone as coveted as Kylian Mbappe.

Read more:

ComicBook »

Girls Volleyball: Christian 3, Our Lady of Peace 0 -Categories: All Sports Report, Sports Tags: Christian HS, high school sports, Our Lady of Peace, sports

Girls Flag Football: Kearny 41, Mar Vista 21 -Categories: All Sports Report, Sports Tags: high school sports, Kearny HS, Mar Vista HS, sports

EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Founders Evolution UpgradeThese are the best options for the EA Sports FC 24 Founders Evolution.

EA Sports FC 24: Best Players for Pacey Protector Evolution UpgradeHere are the best options for the EA Sports FC 24 Pacey Protector Evolution.

Top Ryder Cup players of all timeThe Ryder Cup is unlike any other event on the golf calendar, so it follows that the best Ryder Cup players aren't necessarily the most successful in majors. Ryder Cup stars must handle both the pressure of performing in front of a college football-style crowd and the challenges of working in a team format. These players have established themselves as the best of the Ryder Cup's best:

Genius Sports Unveils Live Sports Betting and Video ProductBetVision, which allows online betting sites to offer live video streams that are integrated with bet slips, statistical insights, and real-time augmentations has debuted with live NFL games in the United States.

Speed kills. Especially in EA Sports FC 24 where you have speedsters sprinting past would-be defenders for easy goals. While you don't want to target Pace over every other attribute in EA Sports FC 24, you'll want to have a few incredibly quick players on your team. They'll let you play more dynamically, opening up new options that slower players just can't make happen. Below, you'll find a list of the 25 fastest players in EAFC 24 based on Pace. This attribute is a combination of Sprint Speed and Acceleration, so depending on the player's split, they might have a higher top-end speed or be able to get up to top speed more quickly. That said, here's the list.

The Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24Because both are useable in Ultimate Team, you'll find both male and female players below. That said, Ultimate Team will continue to receive updated cards throughout the year, meaning this list may become obsolete at some point outside of Career Mode. Either way, here are the current twenty-five fastest players in EAFC 24.

Again, just because these players are very fast doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the perfect fit. Make sure to use this list as a baseline and actually dig into the players to see if they fit your playstyle. It's also worth noting that, at least at the start of EA Sports FC 24, many of these players will be very expensive in Ultimate Team. Don't expect to log in on day one and be able to get Ousmane Dembele and Sophia Smith automatically, let alone someone as coveted as Kylian Mbappe.

EA Sports FC 24 is out now if you pre-order the Ultimate Edition. It will be available for everyone on September 29 when it launches on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.