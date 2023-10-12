EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 3 Patch Notes Revealed

EA Sports FC 24 has been out for a few weeks now, and the team at Electronic Arts continues to patch out bugs and address balancing issues that players have been running into. Title Update 3 doesn't have a firm release date just yet, but EA did drop the full patch notes on its Trello board.

The new patch has several updates for Ultimate Team. One of the more notable fixes is that players will finally be able to use Ada Hegerberg's card. There was an issue for the past few weeks where it was impossible to enter the game with her in your lineup, so this fix is great for fans of the player.

On the gameplay side, EA Sports has introduced several tweaks to various PlayStyles to bring them more in line with the team's expectations. In fact, PlayStyles have gotten the biggest update in this patch, with many of them receiving updates that are worth checking out below. EA has also addressed a few visual bugs in Career Mode and Volta, among several other bug fixes. headtopics.com

Below, you'll find a full list of patch notes. EA Sports FC 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 3 Patch NotesThe latest Title Update will soon be available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24 and includes the changes below.Addressed the following issues:

