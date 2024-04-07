E-cigarette Users 19% More Likely to Develop Heart Failure, Study Finds

The American College of Cardiology has some bad news for e-cigarette users after a new study found that those who vape are 19% more likely to develop heart failure compared to their non-vaping counterparts. Researchers used data from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) study, including surveys and electronic health records, to assess potential correlations between heart failure diagnoses and e-cigarette use in over 175,000 patients.
The results found that over 3,200 participants developed heart failure within a median follow-up time of 45 months, according to the report.'Let's be honest here. It's great news because sometimes we need to point to these studies to really hone this in on people,' said Dr. Nicole Saphier, speaking to 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Sunday. SMOKING SHRINKS THE BRAIN AND DRIVES UP ALZHEIMER'S RISK, NEW STUDY FINDS 'On one hand, it is a little bit better . However, let's think about what vaping is. It still has the nicotine. We know nicotine has direct effects on our blood vessels. When you decrease the elasticity of your blood vessels, that puts more stress on your heart. So it's not surprising that if you are still consuming nicotine, it will affect your heart. But on top of that, you're also vaping new chemicals. You're creating chemicals that are now going into your lung,' Dr. Saphier explaine
E-Cigarette Vaping Heart Failure Study Nicotine Blood Vessels Chemicals Lung
