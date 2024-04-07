E-bike battery explodes into flames at London train station

An e-bike battery started smoking and exploded into flames at a train station in London , sending passengers scrambling for safety. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) released footage of the incident that happened at Sutton Station, which is close to London . Authorities said the bike belonged to 25-year-old Sahab Singh , who was traveling to Crystal Palace when his bike suddenly started smoking. "I never had any problems with the e-bike until the day of the fire.

I was traveling to work in Crystal Palace. The bike started smoking on the train platform and then burst into flames. I feel lucky that I escaped and no one was injured. It was very scary," Sahab said. First responders arrived around 5:30 p.m. local time. Station Officer Nigel McLachlan said the fire as "really ferocious" and "it would have been devastating if the timings had worked out differently.

