Dysregulation of Lipid Dynamics and Fibrogenesis in Insulin-Resistant Adolescents with Obesity

In adolescents with obesity, increased abdominal fibrogenesis may impair the storage capacity of subcutaneous adipose tissue, leading to fat accumulation in visceral adipose tissue and other organs. This study aimed to investigate the dysregulation of lipid dynamics, fibrogenesis, and adipocyte turnover in insulin-resistant adolescents with obesity compared to insulin-sensitive adolescents with obesity.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Medscape / 🏆 386. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Abdominal Fibrogenesis Affects Adolescents With ObesityAbdominal fibrogenesis increased significantly, while the adipose tissue expandability remained unaffected in insulin-resistant adolescents with obesity.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

Think only mammals got milk? Meet this legless mother.A new study shows that an egg-laying amphibian provides a lipid-rich “milk” to hatchlings.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Team makes progress with fluorescent dyes to better visualize lipid membrane order in live cellsA new solvatochromic probe could help shed light on the relationship between lipid membrane fluidity and various cellular functions, report scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology and Kyushu University.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Research seeks to develop mRNA lipid nanoparticles for next-generation oral cancer tumor suppressor therapyA study aiming to develop a lipid nanoparticles (LNP) platform for treating oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) utilizing p53 mRNA was presented at the 102nd General Session of the IADR, which was held in conjunction with the 53rd Annual Meeting of the American Association for Dental, Oral, and Craniofacial Research and the 48th Annual Meeting of...

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Engineers develop novel method for manufacturing CAR T cells using lipid nanoparticlesFor patients with certain types of cancer, CAR T cell therapy has been nothing short of life changing. Developed in part by Carl June, Richard W.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Must mRNA be cloaked in a lipid coat to serve as a vaccine?The Uchida Laboratory of Innovation Center of NanoMedicine has demonstrated that intradermal administration of mRNA alone (naked mRNA) without protection by nanoparticles induced robust vaccination against SARS CoV-2, a virus causing COVID-19, in mice and primates.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »