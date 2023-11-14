Dyson Airwrap: A Candid Review of the Multi-Purpose Styling Device

Since its 2018 launch, it’s become a fixture of beauty society. The temperature-regulated hot tool goes viral at what appears to be a monthly cadence. It’s consistently sold out. And, according to, one of ‘em sells every four minutes. Its reputation precedes it—every single Dyson owner is a walking Airwrap advertisement. Read:For years, I avoided testing out the tool on principle alone.
The hype surrounding the multi-purpose styling device was simply so high, I morphed into a Grinch-like skeptic. Drugstore curling irons and blow dryers have served me well in this life, and trading in my trusty $19.99 devices for a $600 contraption felt a tinge far-fetched. But the claims inevitably got the best of me. The reduction of heat damage sounded enticing, the extensive attachments had my hair styling wheels spinning, and the new limited-edition shade just looked really, really pretty. Long story, short: I caved. The Dyson Airwrap came home with me for a pretty intense testing session. I’ve tried every attachment in the box—and am sharing my *very* candid review, ahea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »
Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »
Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »