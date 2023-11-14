HEAD TOPICS

Dyson Airwrap: A Candid Review of the Multi-Purpose Styling Device

  • 📰 marieclaire
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 55 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 49%
  • Publisher: 63%

A candid review of the Dyson Airwrap, a multi-purpose styling device that has gained popularity since its launch in 2018. The article discusses the author's initial skepticism, the allure of the device's features, and their personal experience testing it with various attachments.

Dyson, Airwrap, Multi-Purpose Styling Device, Review, Attachments, Heat Damage, Beauty

Since its 2018 launch, it’s become a fixture of beauty society. The temperature-regulated hot tool goes viral at what appears to be a monthly cadence. It’s consistently sold out. And, according to, one of ‘em sells every four minutes. Its reputation precedes it—every single Dyson owner is a walking Airwrap advertisement. Read:For years, I avoided testing out the tool on principle alone.

The hype surrounding the multi-purpose styling device was simply so high, I morphed into a Grinch-like skeptic. Drugstore curling irons and blow dryers have served me well in this life, and trading in my trusty $19.99 devices for a $600 contraption felt a tinge far-fetched. But the claims inevitably got the best of me. The reduction of heat damage sounded enticing, the extensive attachments had my hair styling wheels spinning, and the new limited-edition shade just looked really, really pretty. Long story, short: I caved. The Dyson Airwrap came home with me for a pretty intense testing session. I’ve tried every attachment in the box—and am sharing my *very* candid review, ahea

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dyson Airwrap Restock 2023: Where to Buy the Airwrap In Stock OnlineCelebrity hairstylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins are among the brand ambassadors for Dyson, which has retooled its cult-favorite product for a wider range of hair types and textures.
Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Best Dyson Airwrap Deals and Hair Tool Sales in 2023Don't wait until Black Friday — you can save up to $200 off the Airwrap, up to $100 off the Supersonic and up to $75 off the new Airstrait ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy.
Source: THR - 🏆 411. / 53 Read more »

Get an early Dyson Black Friday 2023 deal on the Dyson Purifier Hot+CoolShop this early Dyson Black Friday 2023 deal at Dyson and Walmart to keep your home fresh and warm this winter.
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

This 6-in-1 Styling Tool Delivers the Same Results as the Dyson AirWrap for Half the PriceThe Sharper Image Revel 6-in-1 Multi-Styler is half the price of the beloved Dyson AirWrap, and will make hair just as healthy and bouncy.
Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 462. / 53 Read more »

The best early Dyson Black Friday deals available right nowIf you're hoping to grab a Dyson Airwrap, bladeless fan or cordless vacuum during Black Friday, there might already be some deals available.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Dyson’s new Airstrait hair straightener just got an unprecedented price cutWhile the Dyson Airstraight is usually quite expensive, this deal will help you knock $50 off.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »