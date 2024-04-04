Dynamite Entertainment Partners with Studiocanal for The Terminator Comics

Dynamite Entertainment has partnered with Studiocanal S.A.S. to bring The Terminator to comics for the franchise's 40th anniversary . The licensing agreement includes both new stories and reprints. Various publishers have previously held the license for Terminator comics, including NOW Comics, Dark Horse , Marvel , Malibu , Beckette Comics , Apple Books , and IDW .

The partnership with Dynamite Entertainment marks another chapter in the long history of Terminator comics.

