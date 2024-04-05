Dynamite Announces Initial Orders for Space Ghost #1

Dynamite has announced that the initial orders for Space Ghost #1 from comic book retailers came in past 33,500 copies. But they also point out that in recent years, Dynamite has experienced significant double-digit percentage jumps at Final Order Cutoff, which is this weekend for this title.

Bleeding Cool has covered a number of those jumps in the past. Even with that, Dynamite feels this book has been underordered by retailers at the moment.

Dynamite Space Ghost Comic Book Retailers Orders Underordered

