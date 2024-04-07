Dying mother's last wish: to see kidnapped daughter again

It’s the last wish of a dying mother , to be with her daughter once more. But six months into Israel 's war against Hamas , time is running out for Liora Argamani, who hopes to stay alive long enough to see her kidnapped daughter come home. “I want to see her one more time. Talk to her one more time,” said Argamani, 61, who has stage four brain cancer . “I don’t have a lot of time left in this world.” Noa Argamani was abducted from a music festival Oct.

7 when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. The video of her abduction was among the first to surface, images of her horrified face widely shared — Noa detained between two men on a motorcycle, one arm outstretched and the other held down as she screams “Don't kill me!” There's been little news about Noa, 26. But in mid-January, Hamas released a video of her in captivit

