DXY: Break above 106.80 to open up a return towards 108

closed September and Q3 off highs after profit-taking on Friday. Economists at Société Générale analyze DXYA return above 106.80 potentially sets up the DXY for a return towards 108 and the highs of late November last year.Dollar dips look set to continue to attract buying interest as investors respond to the bear steepening of the 2s/10s Treasury curve. The spread moved through -50 bps in September. The March low of around -40 bps is key resistance.

A return above 106.80 potentially sets up the DXY for a return towards 108 and the highs of late November last year. Dollar dips look set to continue to attract buying interest as investors respond to the bear steepening of the 2s/10s Treasury curve. The spread moved through -50 bps in September. The March low of around -40 bps is key resistance.

DXY to stay bid in the 106-107 range this weekThe US Dollar Index strengthened by 3.2% in the third quarter. Economists at ING analyze DXY outlook. Settling into a stronger Dollar Given that long-

US Dollar Technical Forecast: DXY Sets the Stage for Further Resilience in Q4?The US Dollar outperformed in the third quarter consistently, obtaining a minimum of 9 weeks of consecutive gains. How is the technical landscape shaping up for the fourth quarter?

FX weekly — DXY and 14 currency pair levels and targetsThe EUR/USD V DXY relationship crossed in 2003 at 101.00's. EUR/USD by July 2008 traded to 1.6000's and DXY achieved lows at 73.00's and 71.00's. DXY

Dollar’s Resurgence Is a Headache for the Rest of the WorldThe currency bounced back in the third quarter, threatening global central bankers’ tricky task of bringing down inflation while protecting fragile economic growth.

US Dollar stronger despite last-minute Congressional solution to avoid US government shutdownThe US Dollar (USD) did not get much time to enjoy the party over its eleventh straight week of gains. Last week was a close call as the US Dollar Ind

Dollar dips look set to continue to attract buying interest

A return above 106.80 potentially sets up the DXY for a return towards 108 and the highs of late November last year.

Underwhelming US ISM and NFP data, and/or FX intervention by the BoJ (selling USD) would thwart the upward trend.

Underwhelming US ISM and NFP data, and/or FX intervention by the BoJ (selling USD) would thwart the upward trend.

Dollar dips look set to continue to attract buying interest as investors respond to the bear steepening of the 2s/10s Treasury curve. The spread moved through -50 bps in September. The March low of around -40 bps is key resistance.

