Dwindling Cost Advantages for Tenants in California's Rental Market

Tenants will find dwindling cost advantages when choosing California ’s cheapest places to rent compared with the state’s priciest spots. It’s an interesting metric because it’s a mix of Census Bureau figures and results from the company’s own rental listings for 47 states, the District of Columbia, and 583 US cities – including 82 in California . (Yes, no Alaska, Maine or Vermont). My spreadsheet created a rent “bargain” yardstick by splitting the 82 California cities into two groups.

For high-priced rents, we looked at what stat geeks call the “75th percentile” – the middle price of the 41 cities ranking in the upper half of rents statewide. That cost was compared with low-rent districts: the “25th percentile” – which is the middle rent for the cheapest 41 cities. (FYI: The often-used median is the 50th percentile.) Back in 2017, there were 36% in rent savings between these measurements of California’s costliest and most inexpensive market

