Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to Induct Grandmother into WWE Hall of Fame

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson will induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia , into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. "She was a trail blazer. She was a protector of our family. She was the real Final Boss," Johnson said on Instagram. According to WWE, Maivia "shattered glass ceilings" to become a powerful wrestling promoter, laying "the foundation for one of the most decorated bloodlines in wrestling history.

" She and her husband, WWE Hall of Famer "High Chief" Peter Maivia, are key figures in Hawaii’s wrestling history, WWE says. When her husband died in 1982, Maivia took over the National Wrestling Alliance territory in Hawaii known as Polynesian Pro Wrestling, becoming one of wrestling’s first woman promoters

Dwayne Johnson The Rock Grandmother Lia Maivia WWE Hall Of Fame Wrestling Trailblazer Promoter Maivia Wrestling Dynasty

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Grandmother, Wrestling Pioneer Lia Maivia, Passes AwayLia Maivia, the grandmother of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and a prominent figure in the wrestling world, has passed away. She took over her late husband's wrestling company and made it a success, fulfilling his dying wish. Maivia also played a significant role in promoting major wrestling events and was considered a matriarch of the famous Anoa'i family.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Grandmother, Lia Maivia, Passes AwayLia Maivia, the grandmother of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and a key figure in the wrestling industry, has passed away. She took over her late husband's wrestling company and made it a success, fulfilling his dream. Maivia was also known for promoting major wrestling events and was considered a matriarch of the famous Anoa'i family.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

The Rock's grandmother, Lia Maivia, will join the WWE Hall of FameKimmy Yam is a reporter for NBC Asian America.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

The Rock's Grandmother Lia Maivia Joins WWE Hall of Fame 2024 ClassLia Maivia is being inducted into WWE's 2024 Hall of Fame Class at WrestleMania 40.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to induct his grandmother into WWE Hall of FameThe Rock's grandmother Lia Maivia was a key figure in Hawaii's storied wrestling history.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden, Won't Endorse Him in 2024Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly regrets endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and said he won't endorse Biden in 2024. He believes America can get better but won't be sharing his opinion during this election cycle.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »