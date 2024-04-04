Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Grandmother, Lia Maivia, Passes Away

Earlier this week, Dwayne ' The Rock ' Johnson announced the passing of his grandmother, Lia Maivia , who was a prominent figure in the wrestling industry. Maivia took over her late husband's wrestling company in Hawaii and made it a success, fulfilling his dream.

She also played a significant role in promoting major wrestling events and was considered a matriarch of the famous Anoa'i family.

