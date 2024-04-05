Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Returns to WWE in Philadelphia

WWE fans have every reason to hate Dwayne “ The Rock ” Johnson, but he gave them another on Thursday night.in Philadelphia , his first real match in 11 years. He’ll team with Roman Reigns in a tag match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will decide the stipulation for Sunday’s main event between Reigns and Rhodes. Reigns is the biggest villain in WWE today, and by aligning himself with him, Johnson has seized an opportunity to return to the heel persona that made him a megastar.
fan fest on Thursday in Philadelphia were never going to give him a warm reception—and they definitely weren’t going to treat him kindly when he showed up late for his appearance. But Johnson leaned into the hate by taking a shot at Philly’s most popular sports team, the Eagles.“Are you sure you wanna know why The Rock was late?” Johnson asked the crowd. “He was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again. You booed because it’s the trut
