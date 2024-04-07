Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden, Will Not Make 2024 Endorsement

Dwayne ' The Rock ' Johnson reveals he regrets endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 election and will not make an endorsement in the 2024 election . In an interview with Fox and Friends, Johnson expressed his desire to bring the country together and keep his politics private.

