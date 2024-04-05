Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden in 2020

Dwayne " The Rock " Johnson reportedly regrets endorsing President Biden in 2020 and said he won't endorse Biden in 2024. He believes America can get better but is not happy with the current state. Johnson made the comments as Biden and former President Donald gear up for a likely rematch of the 2020 election.

