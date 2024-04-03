Dwayne Johnson to Induct His Grandmother into WWE Hall of Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be inducting his grandmother, Lia Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Maivia, one of the first women promoters of professional wrestling, took over her late husband's wrestling company and made it a success.

Johnson honors her as the 'real Final Boss' in a heartfelt video.

