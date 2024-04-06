Dwayne Johnson Regrets Endorsing Biden and Harris in 2020

Hollywood star Dwayne “ The Rock ” Johnson has expressed regret about endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris back in 2020, saying his decision stoked division that he doesn’t want to see happen again. In an interview with Fox News this week, Dwayne Johnson admitted he isn’t happy with the current state of the U.S. , though he stopped short of blaming the Biden administration.

‘The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,’ he told Will Cain on “My goal is to bring this country together,” he added. “I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent.” “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well that answer’s no,” he sai

