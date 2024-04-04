Dwayne Johnson Confirms Live-Action Remake of Disney's Moana

The upcoming live-action remake of the 2016 animated classic from Disney , Moana , is being fast-tracked. Dwayne Johnson confirms that he will be back as Maui sooner than anticipated. The animated sequel will still be releasing this holiday season, while the live action adaptation will be filmed later this year.

