Dutch Woman with Mental Illness to be Euthanized

A 28-year-old Dutch woman is slated to be euthanized next month because of her struggles with mental illness after her psychiatrist said her condition will never improve. Zoraya ter Beek lives in a nice house in a small Dutch town near the German border with her boyfriend and two cats. Despite being physically healthy, she plans to end her life due to her depression, autism and borderline personality disorder , according to The Free Press.

She once had ambitions to become a psychiatrist, but she was never able to finish school or start a career due to her own mental illness. But now, she is tired of living and wishes to end her life. A tattoo on her upper left arm shows a 'tree of life' but 'in reverse.' CALIFORNIA TEEN WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES WIELDING KNIFE SHOT, KILLED BY DEPUTIES 'Where the tree of life stands for growth and new beginnings, my tree is the opposite,' ter Beek told The Free Press. 'It is losing its leaves, it is dying. And once the tree died, the bird flew out of i

