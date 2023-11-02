Dutch Harbor stays on top among U.S. fishing ports

New Bedford, Massachusetts, claimed its 19th consecutive title of bringing in the most valuable catch at $431 million, due mostly to the sea scallop fishery.Alaska provided 58% of U.S. wild seafood (5.4 billion pounds). Alaska also led all states in the value of landings at $1.8 billion, 32% of the total U.S. value.Alaska accounted for 97% of U.S. salmon landings; the average Alaska price per pound for all species was 99 cents, an increase of 34 cents from 2017.

The value of U.S. farmed seafood totaled $1.5 billion in 2017, about 21% of the value of total seafood production. The top marine aquaculture species were oysters, clams and salmon. Americans ate slightly more seafood — 16.1 pounds, the highest per capita consumption since 2007 and a 0.1 pound increase from 2017, but still well below the government’s recommendation to eat two seafood meals every week.Dried kelp from Kodiak will be sold at hundreds of retail stores across the U.S. through the California-based company Blue Evolution. (Blue Evolution)

Kodiak growers will expand from 40 acres to 100 acres this year, with more in the works around the island. Perry said drying kelp is a challenge in Alaska because large volumes are landed in short periods of time and the bulk of the pack is going into a completely new market.

A hatchery committee was formed last year to better inform the board on operations of the state’s 25 private, nonprofit facilities.

