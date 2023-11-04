Dust Cloud Likely Killed Off Dinosaurs, Study Finds

A new study suggests that dinosaurs were likely killed off by a massive cloud of dust that lingered in Earth's atmosphere for 15 years. This dust plume cooled the temperature by 24 degrees and shut down photosynthesis for two years. Scientists discovered this insight while researching the sediment layers of the Tanis paleontology site in North Dakota, which preserved evidence of the asteroid impact that caused the extinction of dinosaurs.

