A team of volunteers prepare food for soldiers positioned on the Gaza border area near Sderot on Thursday. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)Early on Saturday morning, pastor George Mason went down to the lobby of his hotel in Jerusalem to drop off some laundry. He’d arrived in Israel on Oct. 1 to attend a conference in Bethlehem, then host a nine-day tour with the nonprofit group.

“This is not a time to think of financial losses. We need to make sure our people are safe during this time,” Avigad said. “In these times of need, everybody just gives a hand — no questions asked.”it will fly on Saturday, the Jewish sabbath, for the first time since 1982 to bring in reservists called for duty. Many hotels have shuttered or pivoted to relief efforts.

“Restaurants right now ... they can’t open because their staff has been entirely called up,” said Inbal Baum, owner of the Israeli food tour companyThe mobilization has impacted much of the hospitality industry, says Baum, from hotel employees to her own staff. Multiple members of her team have gone to serve. headtopics.com

They have also allocated personnel in Greece and Israel to help families and travelers coordinate travel needs. Like many in the hospital industry, Jeremias has spent the last years rebuilding his business. First there was the pandemic. Then in May 2021,“Unfortunately Israelis are experienced in those situations,” said Pini Shani, deputy director general of Israel’s Tourism Ministry and head of its marketing administration.

“The fact that the religious community, both Christian and Jewish, visit Israel in large numbers gives us the advantage of being able to recover quite quickly after crises,” Shani said. The socially conscious travel company takes people to conflict zones and provides context on their complex issues. They often pair groups with two guides representing clashing sides. In Northern Ireland, for example, customers travel with both a Catholic and Protestant guide. In D.C., they’re led by a Republican and Democrat. headtopics.com

