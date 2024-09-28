Dunkin' And Homesick Launch A Scented Collection For National Donut Day

The doughnut chain is also collaborating with home fragrance brand Homesick for a scented collection in honor of the caffeinated food holiday.

Dubbed the Dunkin' x Homesick Collection, the pair of items will be available starting Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. EST. This candle combines the scent of espresso bean, cold brewed coffee and cream that Dunkin' says is "reminiscent of a warm cup of roasted Dunkin' coffee." The candle's mid notes are caramel and vanilla extract and its base notes include cocoa chips, sugar cane and crème. The candle is 13.75 ounces and costs $34.95.

Dunkin' is not the only doughnut retailer offering a sweet coffee deal this weekend. On Sept. 25, Krispy Kreme offered a doughnut deal: customers who buy a dozen get one dozen original glazed for $2.

