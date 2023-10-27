Dungeness crab season delayed because of humpback whale migration off California coast

The Dungeness crab season off the California coast will be delayed because of the presence of humpback whales in the area and the threat of their entanglement, authorities said Friday.The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said both the recreational and commercial seasons would be delayed. The take of Dungeness crab using crab traps will be temporarily restricted between the Sonoma/Mendocino county line and Lopez Point, Monterey County, which correspond to Fishing Zones 3 and 4.

15 south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line in Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6 will also be delayed because of the humpback presence, the department said. 'Large aggregations of humpback whales continue to forage between Bodega Bay and Monterey and allowing the use of crab traps would increase the risk of an entanglement in those fishing zones,' said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham in a press statement.

KPIXtv »

