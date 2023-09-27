Dune 2's Delay Destroys The Ultimate Denis Villeneuve Vs Christopher Nolan Battle

Dune 2 delay prevents Villeneuve and Nolan battle. Villenueve, the Dune and Dune: Part Two director, has numerous directing accolades and blockbusters, such as Arrival, under his belt.

Similarly, Christopher Nolan, one of the biggest Hollywood directors, is known for mind-bending films like Inception and intricate narratives with unique visual effects like Oppenheimer. Interestingly, both directors' films are regularly put in a similar category for their original movies, such as drama and science fiction. Despite their aptitude for storytelling and striking visuals, it's not often that their movies square off, outside 2017 when Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk. Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer were meant to offer another opportunity to compare their works.

Dune 2's Delay Avoids An Oscars Battle Between Villeneuve & Nolan Dune's release in 2021 saw massive success, making more than $300 million in profit at the box office. On top of this, it became a major awards contender. The film earned a whopping 10 Oscar nominations and six wins at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022. Among these were Best Sound and Best Editing.

Read more:

screenrant »

Dune's Denis Villeneuve Has Big Hopes for the Future of IMAXThe director of Dune: Part Two and Blade Runner 2049 thinks large-format theaters, screening films like Oppenheimer, are the way forward.

Return to Arrakis This Fall as Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' Travels to New Streaming HomeThe epic sci-fi stars Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgård, and Zendaya.

Dune Will Get New Streaming Home In October After WB Delayed Dune 2Dune has found a streaming home.

Jordan, Host To Movies From ‘Dune’ To ‘Lawrence Of Arabia’, Opens First Studio ComplexJordan, host to movies from Dune to Lawrence Of Arabia, has officially opened its first purpose built film and TV studio complex, Olivewood Film Studios (pictured below). Located 15 minutes outside…

Martin Scorsese Is Counting on Christopher Nolan and the Safdies to Save CinemaTo make sure movies matter, he says, you’ve got to “hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up.”

Scorsese is enlisting Nolan and the Safdie brothers to 'save cinema''We have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level,' the Killers Of The Flower Moon director said about the content mill

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dune: Part Two had the opportunity to create an epic battle between directors, Denis Villeneuve and Christopher Nolan, but the film's delay eliminates this possibility. Originally, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond was optimistic Dune: Part Two would release on schedule and be met with next to no real box-office competition, but has since been delayed until 2024. Despite this, it's still anticipated that the film will bring the same grand scope as the first film and increase the action since Dune focused more on the world-building, whereas the sequel will focus on Paul Atreides' journey to stop a terrible future for desert planet, Arrakis.

Villenueve, the Dune and Dune: Part Two director, has numerous directing accolades and blockbusters, such as Arrival, under his belt. Similarly, Christopher Nolan, one of the biggest Hollywood directors, is known for mind-bending films like Inception and intricate narratives with unique visual effects like Oppenheimer. Interestingly, both directors' films are regularly put in a similar category for their original movies, such as drama and science fiction. Despite their aptitude for storytelling and striking visuals, it's not often that their movies square off, outside 2017 when Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk. Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer were meant to offer another opportunity to compare their works.

Dune 2's Delay Avoids An Oscars Battle Between Villeneuve & Nolan Dune's release in 2021 saw massive success, making more than $300 million in profit at the box office. On top of this, it became a major awards contender. The film earned a whopping 10 Oscar nominations and six wins at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in 2022. Among these were Best Sound and Best Editing. Oppenheimer has also seen box-office success and, according to Collider, is already the highest grossing biopic in history, with $925.9 million in cumulative global earnings. These achievements set up an interesting battle between Dune: Part Two and Oppenheimer, as both are in good positions to fare well at the Oscars.

After all, in light of Dune's popularity and commercial success, it's highly plausible that Dune: Part Two will follow the same path. Similarly, Oppenheimer is an early contender for various Oscars, such as Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Now, with Dune: Part Two's delay, the Villenueve-Nolan showdown is unlikely. Much like with Dune, it's possible Oppenheimer will receive similar acclaim for its star-studded historical performances and immersive soundscape. So, although the two films have similar scales and qualities, particularly in sound and visual effects, they probably can't go head-to-head due to the delay, with Dune: Part Two missing out on Academy Awards contention for the next ceremony.

Related: Dune 2's "Epic" Difference Will Make It More Successful Than Part 1

Why Dune 2's Delay Could Benefit Christopher Nolan & Oppenheimer's Oscar Chances Dune's awards nominations were vast and varied, from costume and sound to the sought after Best Picture. Given Oppenheimer's box-office success, and Nolan's past critical acclaim, chances are it will receive multiple nominations. Although Dune didn't receive a Best Direction Oscar nomination, its sequel's delay could ensure Nolan has one less rival in that category, at the very least.

With Dune's Oscar nominations spread across so many categories, it's plausible to believe the sequel will face the same, which would have created a massive challenge for Oppenheimer. Dune: Part Two has an even more expansive cast, adding Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, both no strangers to Oscar nominations, and promotional content already boasts grand-scale sound design and cinematography. With the delay, Dune: Part Two won't be released in time to make the next Academy Awards nominations list, leaving greater chance for Nolan and Oppenheimer to take home plenty of awards. Key Release Dates