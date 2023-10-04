Dumb Money Composer Will Bates On The Sounds Of Roaring Kitty & Class Warfare

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Dumb Money is a sharp and funny telling of the infamous 2021 GameStop short squeeze story. The film does a fantastic job of doling out just enough about the ins and outs of the stock market to be informative, but never loses sight of the class warfare at the heart of its story.

Will Bates: Of course, I've been a huge fan of his, but we had never met before this project. I was introduced to him by the music supervisor Sue Jacobs. Sue and I had just finished working on a show for FX called Class of ‘09. It’s an intersecting timeline show, so there was some futuristic stuff, some present-day stuff, and a lot of electronics.

I think the beginning, the first moment that we met where I found that melody, was really kind of his main thing. He wanted to make sure that there was something that could really connect the audience emotionally. I think that was why we hit it off so early, so quickly, and why the first part of this process was so straightforward.

I also tried other things. Obviously, there are a lot of trap beats in the source. I have these MIDI triggers--they're like little mallets that you can put on drums—and I have a set of timpani in my studio. I used these triggers on the timpani to play trap beats, so it’s orchestral sounding, but it's played like a robot. headtopics.com

First of all, everything is written in Japanese and there's no manual. I found something online that was kind of a manual, but it was also like, “Before you start your poetry reading, you should do this, this, and this.” It's like, “What is this thing?” And I didn't understand for a while what that cassette deck was even for.

Will Bates: It’s evolved into something of a post-production facility here in LA, but it started out as a video art project. I was cutting together these funny videos, and one of them went viral. I made this video called “Shatner of the Mount” where William Shatner is--it's a little DVD extra from Star Trek V--talking about falling in love with a mountain, and I set it to music.

Read more:

screenrant »

Dumb Money isn't as smart as it thinksA scene midway through Dumb Money, the new movie about the 2020 GameStop stock saga, features Keith Gill, more infamously known as Roaring Kitty, lamenting, “The whole idea of the stock market was if you were smart, and maybe with a little luck, you could make your fortune.” This is but one of the…

‘PAW Patrol’ shows bark at box office while ‘The Creator’ and ‘Dumb Money’ disappoint“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie” came out the top dog, with $23 million in ticket sales

8 Reasons Dumb Money Bombed At The Box Office - Why It Only Made $8 MillionDumb Money bombed for a few reasons.

3 movies like Dumb Money that you need to watchIf you loved Dumb Money then you'll enjoy these three movies that are just like it. We'll even tell you where you can stream them.

Smart money, going Rogue and your typical horror flick: Reviews for latest movies to hit streaming services, theaters'Dumb Money' will have you cheering for the little people and laughing at the rich ones.

She Came To Me Director & Composer On How Music Plays A Large Role In New FilmShe Came To Me hits theaters October 6th.