Dull but determined: Meet Keir Starmer, Britain’s likely next prime minister

In front of a packed hall, Labour leader Keir Starmer gave an upbeat speech painting the ruling Conservatives as the party of national decline and Labour as the party of stability.

Starmer’s background is impressive – aspirational, even – but not exactly thrilling. As a clever child, he went to a selective state school, rather than a private school like so many at the top of British politics. Unlike many of his counterparts, he got an undergraduate degree in law at the University of Leeds, rather than studying politics or economics at Oxford or Cambridge.

In pitch to voters, Starmer says Labour best placed to fix 'broken' BritainLabour leader Keir Starmer will appeal directly to British voters on Tuesday, saying his revamped opposition party is best placed to boost economic growth and offer the country the hope that 'things will be better for your children'.

Starmer’s ‘Big Build’ Government Pledges Townhouse Communities With Baked-In WalkabilityI was Press Gazette's Transport Journalist of the Year, 2018. I'm also an historian – my most recent books include 'Roads Were Not Built for Cars' and 'Bike Boom', both published by Island Press, Washington, D.C.

