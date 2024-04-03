Duke and Duchess of Sussex Attend Event with The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by friends for an event with The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection. According to the release, the collection is known for having 'one of the most extensive holdings of African American art, artifacts, and documents.' On Tuesday, The Kinsey Collection shared photos of the March 21 gathering, which was held at Sofi Stadium at Hollywood Park.

Carousel images showed Meghan and Harry embracing attendees, as well as 'a moderated conversation with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey, trailblazers in the art and philanthropy community who have dedicated their lives to uplifting and celebrating prolific art and culture in the context of Black America.' 'The group discussed the history and significance of Black art and how various communities can work together to preserve this vital piece of American history,' per the social media post.

