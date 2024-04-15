Dueling Candidates in Montana Senate Race Raise Millions in First Fundraising Quarter

FIRST ON FOX: Dueling candidates in the heated Montana Senate race have reported both raising millions in the first fundraising quarter of the 2024 Big Sky State battle - one that could determine party control of the chamber this fall. Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy , a Republican running to unseat Sen. Jon Tester , D-Mont., in November, touted his campaign's 'incredible momentum' after bringing in over $3 million for his Senate campaign in the first fundraising quarter of 2024.

Montanans are rallying around a political outsider who will deliver common sense solutions like rebuilding a strong economy with low-inflation, creating more high-paying jobs, securing our border and ending reckless spending,' the former Navy SEAL said. 'Come November, with the help of my fellow Montanans, we will finally retire Jon Tester and Joe Biden.

Montana Senate Race Fundraising Republican Tim Sheehy Jon Tester

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Fear' and farmland in the Montana Senate raceChinese companies own a fraction of a percent of farmland in Montana. Yet the issue has been a major focus of one of the country’s most competitive Senate races.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

They hold the key to Senate control — but they'd rather talk about Montana and OhioRepublicans will work hard to nationalize Jon Tester and Sherrod Brown's reelections, but engaging on that message does Brown and Tester no good in their red states.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

GOP Senate candidate in Montana builds campaign on once-secret Navy exploitsTim Sheehy, who has offered inconsistent accounts of his war wounds, was a well-respected Navy SEAL. Now he’s benefiting from the elite force’s star power.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

GOP Star Recruit Tim Sheehy Brags About “Rural” Upbringing That Wasn’tMontana Senate hopeful Tim Sheehy has claimed he grew up in “rural” Minnesota. His hometown is actually a quintessential slice of Twin Cities suburbia.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Republican Senate candidate's inconsistent accounts of gunshot woundTim Sheehy, a Republican candidate in a U.S. Senate race in Montana, has given inconsistent accounts of a gunshot wound he received in combat, raising questions about his credibility.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Republican Changing Story About Getting Shot Raises EyebrowsTim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL who's running for a U.S. Senate seat in Montana, has widely shared a story about him being shot while deployed.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »