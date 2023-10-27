Ducks set to tangle with Flyers after a pair of thrilling wins

Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson, top left, celebrates with teammates Trevor Zegras, right, and Sam Carrick after he scored a goal to cut their deficit to 3-2 late in the third period of their game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in Boston. The Ducks scored again to tie it with less than 15 seconds left and then won, 4-3, in overtime.

“We have a standard that we’re trying to create as an organization and as a team. He didn’t do anything bad, it wasn’t like he was playing badly. I always say, ‘Let’s coach people to what their potential is, not their weaknesses,’” Cronin said. “I wanted to make a change, I wanted to change focus for him as far as what he’s going to value as a hockey player.”

“He could have had a bunch of points yesterday but he was really impressive defensively, with his compete level, his backchecking, his strength on puck battles,” Cronin said. “He did a lot of things in that game that a lot of guys that are skill guys, so to speak, don’t do.” headtopics.com

“To have an impactful performance in every game he plays in, while balancing out his strength and conditioning schedule, speaks to his maturity level and his elite status,” said Cronin, who offered that Carlsson generated double-digit scoring chances on the Ducks’ proprietary charts.

“When you ask him questions in a one-on-one meeting, he’s very bright. He knows it. When I talked to him this morning about some things he needed to get better on, he recognized it right away, before the play was even over,” Cronin said.Ahead for Zegras, Carlsson and Cronin’s crew laid the Flyers, led by Travis Konecny’s nine points to date and strengthened by the emergence of Travis Sanheim as their top defenseman following the trade of Ivan Provorov last summer. headtopics.com

